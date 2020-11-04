GODFREY — Shirley Jean (Darr) Henderson, 91, passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Shirley was born on Feb. 16, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Ruth (Ashford) Darr.

The family moved to Illinois when Shirley was a teenager and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois.

She was employed as a Maintenance Clerk at Olin Brass, where she retired in 1992.

Shirley loved vacationing with her children and traveling the country with Red Allen.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Ella J. and Roger C. Jones of Brighton, Illinois; three sons, Michael L. Henderson of Godfrey, Illinois, Dan E. Henderson of Grafton, Illinois, and Gordon Douglas Henderson of Kane, Illinois; along with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Clarissa "Richi" and Byron Dennis; a son, Charles J. Henderson; two sisters, Betty Voyles and Pat Bernt; three brothers, Harry Darr, Jack Darr and Donald Darr; as well as two daughters-in-law, Kathleen Henderson and Debbie Henderson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people may be inside the funeral at a time, masks must be worn and social distancing measures followed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon, Saturday, Nov. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Funeral services will be conducted outdoors to allow any who desire to attend the opportunity to do so.

Rev. Jerry Wade will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.