BETHALTO — Shirley A. Hyman, 84, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Riverside Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1935 in Chapin, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest J. and Edna A. (Orris) Briggs. She married Jack D. Hyman in Elsah, Illinois, on July 11, 1958.

Shirley enjoyed Bunco, Yahtzee, scrapbooking, dancing (especially the Jitter Bug), every holiday and just spending time with her family, friends and all her children.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jack; her children, Bill (Ronda) Bean, Linda (Gary) Kudelka, Debbie (Billy) Yates, Lisa (Mark) Johns, Mike (Joyce) Hyman, Ernie (Tammy) Hyman, Carol (Ronnie) Alesandrini and Jane (Rick Taviner) Hyman; a daughter-in-law, Leslie Bean; a brother, Raymond "Sonny" (Edna) Briggs; 28 grandchildren; 45 great-granchildren; a great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Hyman; two sons, Eddie Bean and Tommy Hyman; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Briggs; and a grandson, Kristian Madison.

Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will also be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

Pastor Billy Yates will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or the .

