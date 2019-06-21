Shirley Link

Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL
62033
(217)-839-2154
Obituary
Send Flowers

LINK

BENLD — Shirley Lucille Link, 78, of Benld, Illinois, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Illinois on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm. Friends may call on Thursday, June 27 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, Illinois from 10-11 a.m. Memorial services are Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Bethel Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the National Federation of the Blind. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.