LINK
BENLD — Shirley Lucille Link, 78, of Benld, Illinois, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Illinois on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm. Friends may call on Thursday, June 27 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, Illinois from 10-11 a.m. Memorial services are Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Bethel Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the National Federation of the Blind. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.