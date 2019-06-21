MOORE
HIGHLAND — Shirley M. Moore, 91, of Highland, Illinois, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home and from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland. Memorial contributions may be made to Family.