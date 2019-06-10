REINHOLD
GLEN CARBON — Shirley Jean Reinhold, 87, of Glen Carbon, Illinois died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Faith Countryside Homes in Highland, Illinois, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Donations may be offered to the Capital Campaign for St. Paul Parish and School in Highland or Child's Voice in Wood Dale.