ELDRED — Shirley Jean Ruyle, 82, of Eldred, Illinois, passed on Monday, July 6, 2020. Due to current conditions private services will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mail to Airsman-Hires, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. www.airsman-hires.com.



