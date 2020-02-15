CALIFORNIA — Shirley Marie Dunbar Schmidt, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020, at 10:17 p.m., in Campbell, California, with her family by her side.

Shirley was born Oct. 29, 1933 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Mark Everett and H. Virginia Dunbar.

She married Bud J. Schmidt on Feb. 28, 1953 at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois.

Shirley loves God and raised her children to know Him. She could often be found serving in their family church nursery and the 3 year old room on Sundays at Christ United Presbyterian Church, in San Jose, California. She stayed at home and cared for her children until the youngest began first grade and then she began a career in banking. Shirley worked for Wells Fargo Bank and retired after 23 years as Assistant Vice President. Shirley shared much of her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband Bud and she would travel by car from California to Illinois many times, over their 67 years of marriage. Her shared faith is a blessing to many.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bud Schmidt; brother, Mark Bernell Dunbar and his wife, Kay Dunbar; sister in-law, Janice Dunbar; son, Mark Schmidt; daughters, Judith Leonard and Martha Larson; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Melissa, Daniel, Julia, Matthew, Monica and Dakota Sky; nine great-grandchildren, Daisie, Emily, Abeygail, Lucas, Landon, Hadley, Lukin, Madadelyne, and Michael Thomas; also plenty of nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mark and H. Virginia Dunbar; her brother Ronald Lee Dunbar; and her son, Michael Perry Schmidt.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., until time of service at 11:45 a.m. at the Alta Mesa Funeral Home in Palo Alto, California. Rev. Andy Wong will officiate.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Shirley will be buried at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.