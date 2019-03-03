SCROGGINS
EDWARDSVILLE — Shirley M. Scroggins, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Glenview Church of the Nazarene in Glen Carbon on Friday, March 8 from 5 until 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.