GODFREY — Shirley J. Spain, 85, died at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center. Born Sept. 27, 1934 in Parkersburg, Iowa, she was the daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Akkerman) Janssen.

On June 9, 1956 she married Larry Spain in Iowa City, Iowa. He survives. Mrs. Spain was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved her grandchildren and traveling and enjoyed playing bridge.

Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Jim Spain (Nancy Simpson) of Alton, and Tom Spain (Erin) of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Sarah Spain (fiance Jarrett Hansen), Liz Morelli (Dan), Patrick Spain, Claire Spain and Jack Spain; and a step-brother, Lowell Andreessen of Wisconsin. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Spain, a brother, Joe Janssen, and a step-brother, Laverne Andreessen.

A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.