ALTON — Shirley Mae Tovo, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1930 on Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Ethel (Richey) Mearsch. She married Guido L. Tovo Sept. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2011.

Shirley was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the Beta Sigma Pi Sorority for over 65 years. She worked as a cook for St. Kevin's and Roxana Schools as well as a secretary for Laclede in Alton.

She is survived by a daughter Susan (Richard) Tolleson of Bethalto, Illinois; son, Jeffrey (Sheri) Tovo of Orange, California; grandchildren, Michael Thorne, Michael Tovo, Anthony Thorne, Kayla Tovo, Alexandra (John) Shoemaker, Ryan Tolleson (Jane Ruppert) and Rachel Tolleson; great grandchildren, Brianna Thorne and Andrew Tovo; brother, Paul Mearsch of Alton; sister, Janet Galloway of Godfrey; daughter in law Theresa Tovo of Breese, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guido; son, Kevin Tovo; brother, Donald Mearsch; and sister, Linda Mills.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the .

