GODFREY — Shirley May (Mitchell) Valdes, 76, died at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois. She was born Sept. 16, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late J. Frank and Pansy (Hargiss) Mitchell.

She attended Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and was a nurse's aide for many years and a self-employed transcriptionist.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri Torrez (Chico) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Valdez (Rachel) of Edwardsville, Illinois; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Missy.

A private memorial was held by her family.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.