TROY — Shirley M. Zinkan, age 92, of Troy, Illinois, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Morningside of Troy, in Troy. Formerly of East St. Louis, Illinois; she born on April 15, 1927 in East St. Louis.

Shirley worked as a salesperson at Famous Barr in St. Louis, Missouri for 15 years and later worked for Home Instead in Collinsville, Illinois. She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville, Illinois, and a member of the parish's Card Club and Quilters. She also volunteered at the Caseyville Food Pantry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Zinkan; her son, William H. Zinkan; her parents, John M. and Caroline, nee Sutter, Morrison; and her brother, John M. Morrison.

Shirley is survived by her children, Donald J (Janice M.) Zinkan of Bethalto, Illinois, Carol L. (Bill) Kerr of Middleton, Idaho, Marsha K. (Larry) Martin of Keyesport, Illinois, Kathleen S. (Richard) Dudley of Collinsville, and Robert A. (Tina) Zinkan of Glen Carbon, Illinois. Shirley is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Jean Zinkan of Collinsville; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to BackStoppers, Inc.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

A funeral procession will leave at 11:30 a.m. from Kassly Mortuary on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 for a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church, Caseyville, with Fr. Jim Nall officiating.

Interment will be held in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.