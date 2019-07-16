SOPHIA WILSON

ALTON — Sophia L. Wilson, 97, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10:08 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born on March 13, 1922, the daughter of Walter and Harriett Drennan Kaulen. On Jan. 1, 1943 she married Lee R. Wilson in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1993.

Sophia worked in the dietary department of the Alton School District for 11 years, later retiring in 1982. She was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church since 1961. Sophia enjoyed traveling and being part of the Senior Services Club where she helped put together their newsletter; as well as attending the L.I.F.T luncheons. In her younger years she enjoyed reading and sewing.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Cox of Alton; a granddaughter, Molly Kincaid of Alton; a brother, Carl R. Kaulen; and a sister, Joyce Westbrook; along with several nieces.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Sophia was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and Eugene Kaulen; and a sister, Elizabeth Vermillion.

Per her request cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Main St. U.M.C. Apportionment Fund.

