HARTFORD — Sophie C. Pansic, 96, passed away at 2:17 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. She was born on Dec. 17, 1922, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of the late Nick and Antoinette (Mance) Podner.

She married Victor A. Pansic on Feb. 17, 1951, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River and he preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2006.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Tim Pansic of Wood River, Nick and Tina Pansic of Chicago, Illinois, a sister: Francis (Honey) Lopez of St. Louis, Missouri, two brothers and sisters in law: Sam and Rita Podner of Meadowbrook, Illinois, Joe and Sandy Podner of Meadowbrook, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

A homemaker, Sophie was a lifelong resident of the area. Throughout her 60-year tenure on West Fifth Street in Hartford, Illinois, she brought warmth, joy and selfless generosity to her many friends and neighbors. Sophie was a member of Holy Angels Parish in Wood River and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Bermes, Agnes Rathgeb, and Anne Nelson, and three brothers: Frank Podner, Isadore Podner, and Jack Podner.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 5 with funeral services at noon, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorial gifts may be made to Holy Angels Parish in Wood River, Cardinals Care, or a .

