EAST ALTON — Spencer R. Bond 67, of East Alton passed away Sept. 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 2, 1952 in Wood River to John and Mildred (Liner) Bond. He married Roxanne Griggs on March 19, 1976. Spencer served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In his free time he enjoyed sports but he loved attending church, reading his bible and Cardinals baseball. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Wood River.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne Bond of East Alton; two daughters, Stephanie (Jerrad) Shaw of East Alton and Shonda Bond of East Alton; two grandchildren, Mariah Shaw and Alexa Hammond; four brothers, Jack (Jan) Bond of Largo, Florida, Robert (Connie) Bond of Alton, Bill (Sherry) Bond of McAlester, Oklahoma, and Rex Allen Bond of McAlester, Oklahoma; and a sister, Jerilyn Close of Scottsville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Devyn Shaw.

The family will hold a memorial visitation 4-7 pm. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the United Pentecostal Church of Wood River, 349 East Lorena, Wood River, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Rev. Lee Jackson officiating. Paynic Home for Funerals is entrusted with cremation services. Online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.