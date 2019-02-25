SPENCER LONG

HAMBURG — Spencer O. Long, 84, of Hamburg, Illinois passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1934 in Hamburg, Illinois, the son of the late Spencer and Minnie (Blackorby) Long. On Sept. 20, 1963 Spencer married Barbara Krueger.

Spencer served in the U.S. Army and he took pride in his occupation as a farmer.

He is survived by three children, Jennifer (Claude) Ferguson, Timothy Long, and Rusty (Darla) Long; four siblings, Herb Long, Joyce Bland, Howard Long, and Lois Charleton; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his son Gregory Long; and four siblings, Paul Long, Bernita Dunham, Ed Long, and Betty Fugate.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois, with Pastor Paul Frazier officiating.

Burial will follow at the Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Calhoun Health Department.

