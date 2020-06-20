Stacey Harmon
1967 - 2020
GODFREY — Stacey Rae Harmon, 52, died at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis.

She was born July 26, 1967 in Amarillo, Texas, the daughter of the late Robert Whittaker and Donna (Heath) Franck. She was the catering service manager at Lewis and Clark Community College for many years and had also been a former manager at Tony's Restaurant in Alton.

She was well known and loved in the Alton Community for many years. Stacey selflessly served on numerous committees and volunteered at the Alton Marketplace for many years where she was able to help out our community while raising children and working as a single mother. She was instrumental in starting the Alton Farmers Market.

Surviving are two daughters, Brittany Harmon of Selah, Washington and Lilly Mae Harmon of Godfrey, and one son, James Hugo of Godfrey; one brother, Brad Welborn; and two sisters, Lynneen Johnson and Lori Johnson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenna Rae Harmon, and one brother.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 26, 2020 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions the venue for the celebration of life service is yet to be determined. Please see the Gent Funeral Home website for updates or call the funeral home directly. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Southern Illinois Hospice.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
