GODFREY — Stanley E. Lutz, 86, died at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Alton Rehab and Therapy.

Born March 30, 1933 in Greenville, Illinois, he was the son of John and Esther (Brannon) Lutz.

Mr. Lutz served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Olin Corporation as a storeroom supervisor after 37 years of service. On Oct. 12, 1957 he married the former Katherine Heafner in Alton, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kenneth Whitten of Punta Gorda, Florida; two grandchildren, Wendy Benedict (Mark) and Stacy Jones (Bill); five great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; as well as three brothers and two sisters. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Coomer; four brothers and two sisters.

Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Children's Cancer Center for children with cancer or chronic blood disorders, 4901 W. Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

