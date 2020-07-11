DELHI — Stephan Gordon Bechtold, 70, died at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Delhi, Illinois. Born Sept. 14, 1949 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Laura (Wunderlich) Bechtold of Godfrey, Illinois, and the late Elmer J. Bechtold.

He retired from the U.S. Navy and as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. He was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beltress as well as the VFW Post 1308, the Machinist Union Local 660 and was a 4thDegree with the Godfrey Knights of Columbus.

On Jan. 23, 1971 he married the former Sandra Faye Blaine at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beltrees. She survives.

Along with his mother and wife; he is survived by a daughter, Michelle Johnson (Bobby) of Flemington, Missouri; a son, Sgt. 1stClass Mathew Bechtold of Fife, Washington; and a "nother one son" Sgt. 1stClass retired Eric Angle of Tacoma, Washington; four grandchildren, Stephan Johnson (Amber), Garrett Johnson (Hayley), David Johnson, and Samuel Bechtold; six great-grandchildren, Naomi, Gage, Peyton, Rayven, Keeley and Shelton; two brothers, Mark Bechtold (Karen) and Michael Bechtold (Susan) all of Godfrey; a sister, Marcia Wheeler (Pat) of Godfrey; his mother-in-law, Inez Blaine of Pocahontas, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Gail Walls (Steve) of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, and Brenda White (Dave) of Pocahontas, Arkansas; and many loving nieces and nephews and close military friends that became extended family.

Along with his father; he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Timothy Bechtold.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Michael's Cemetery in Beltrees, Illinois, with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team OR The Godfrey Knights of Columbus.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

