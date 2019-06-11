Stephanie Milkovich (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
MILKOVICH

GLEN CARBON — Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich, 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Help Center in Maryville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph from June 11 to June 12, 2019
