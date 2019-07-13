STEPHANIE MORGAN

JERSEYVILLE — Stephanie Dawn (Flentje) Morgan, 51, died at 9:11 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous and selfless 13 years battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri and was the daughter of Russel John and Linda (Lowery) Flentje.

Her early years were spent in Maryland Heights, Missouri until her family moved to Elsah. She began attending Grafton Elementary in the 4th grade, and graduated in 1996 from Jersey Community High School. After graduation she attended Patricia Stevens Business College in St. Louis.

Stephanie began her career as an Executive Assistant with MJ Inc. in Bridgeton, Mo., and throughout the years worked at both Riverbend Physicians and Alton Multispecialists. At the time of her diagnosis, she was working as a Teacher's Aide with the East Alton Middle School.

She married Stanley Morgan on Feb. 15, 1992 at the Bethel General Baptist Church in Bethalto, and together they have shared 27 years together.

The majority of their married life was spent in the East Alton area, where they raised their two children. Stephanie thoroughly enjoyed following her children's activities, where it was watching Logan play football for the Civic Memorial Eagles, or following Becca with the Purple Pazzaz Dance Team. After her children were raised, she and Stan moved to Jerseyville and took up camping,

with some of their favorite spots being Beaver Dam State Park in Carlinville and Rustic Acres in Williamson.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Flentje of Jerseyville; her husband, Stanley Morgan of Jerseyville; a son, Logan Morgan of Jerseyville; three sisters and brothers in-law, Sara and Bret Saalsa of Verona, Wi., Lisa DeWitt and her companion, Brian Pogreba of Baraboo, Wi, and Tori and Dale Douglas of Jerseyville; along with several nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to her as their "Aunt Peppy".

She was preceded in death by her father, Russel Flentje on May 7, 2019; and her beloved daughter, Rebecca Morgan on Dec. 17, 2016.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Carl Hayes will officiate.

She will be laid to rest with her daughter and father at the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to her family to assist in placing a memorial marker at the cemetery in her honor in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.