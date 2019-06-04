STEPHEN A. FICKER

Stephen A. Ficker, 57, of Jerseyville, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis County after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born in Staunton, IL, on June 4, 1961 to John and Ruth Ann (Brauer) Ficker.

He graduate from Jersey Community High School in 1979, studied at SIU-E, became Parks and Recreation Director in Jerseyville and later worked for the Jerseyville Water Department for 35 years.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, past president of Westlake, president of Local 1479 Union and loved playing golf.

Stephen enjoyed watching his three children in all sports. He became an outstanding basketball official for the Southwestern Conference and officiated ball for 31 years. He reached his goal of making two trips to Peoria to officiate Class AA boys basketball-one being the state title game. Shortly after, he was inducted into the IHSA Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Karen (Weiner) of 35 years, daughter Emily (Chad) Craig of O'Fallon, MO, two sons Zachary (Maggie) Ficker of Overland, MO, Samuel Ficker of Ft. Worth, TX; parents John and Ruth Ficker, sister Merilee Mulvaney of Kirkwood, MO; grandchildren Marleigh Ruth and Ziggy Ficker and Piper Craig. Also surviving are mother and father in law Paul and CeCe Weiner, brothers in law Greg (Diane) Weiner, David (Peggy) Weiner of Jerseyville, Scott (Jennifer) Weiner and Paula (Greg) Erler of Godfrey, and Ellen (K.C.) Wiedenman of Iowa. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2 from 4-8 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. Rev. Brett Simek will officiate.

He will be buried in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville or to the Summer Backpack Program at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.

Arrangements are entrusted to his cousins at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Online condolences at shields-bishopfh.com.