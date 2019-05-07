STEPHEN HENSON

EAST ALTON — Stephen L. Henson, 52, passed away at 10:33 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born March 27, 1967, he was the son of Voris A. "Al" and Linda S. (Garner) Henson.

He was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving at Camp Pendleton, California, Quantico, Virginia, and Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii. He graduated from UMSL and worked as a computer programmer for TWA and Monsanto. He enjoyed joking with family and friends, and many people loved him.

He married his wife, Allison on Oct. 15, 1999. He was a very giving person and enabled his wife to pursue her dreams and passions. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Linda Henson of Bethalto; and his children, Emily Henson (Timothy Chestnut), Elizabeth, Samuel, Stephen, Robert, Elyssa, and Evelyn Henson.

His father and grandparents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Pastor David Schultz will officiate funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com