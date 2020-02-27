FLORIDA — Stephen J. Muscarella, 70, passed away at on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Bethesda West Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was born on March 19, 1949, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Stephen A. and Ardelle (Blackburn) Muscarella.

He married the former Kathy Tungett on June 5, 1975, in Alton, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Anna Covington of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kimberly Muscarella of Lake Worth, Florida, Marc and Deborah Muscarella of Boca Raton, Florida; six grandchildren, Brianna, Madison, Giana, Michael Jr., M.J., and Maxwell; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, David and Patty Muscarella of Alton, Dennis and Betty Muscarella of Godfrey, Illinois, Joey Muscarella of Alton, also Ronald and Tracey Muscarella of Tampa, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.

Stephen was employed as a consultant at Kaufman and Lynn Construction Company in Delray Beach, Florida. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). He was a member of the Church by the Glades. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Muscarell;, his-son in-law, Michael Covington; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Uva Tungett; his maternal grandparents, Orlando and Helen Blackburn; and his paternal grandparents, Epifanio and Anna Muscarella.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

