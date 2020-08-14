Steve Fortner

BETHALTO — Steve Russell Fortner, age 81, born May 4, 1939 in Blodgett, Missouri, passed away, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020; he was proceeded in death by his parents, Doss Andrew Fortner and Jennie Melinda {Price} Fortner AKA (MaMa Jennie); three brothers, Hayes McGee, Fred Thomas and L D Fortner; grandson, Josuha Cade Kidwell; son-in-law, Trevor Noonan; father-in-law, J B Gibbons; three brothers-in-law, George Skidis Sr, Karl Mandl, and Donald W Gibbons; and sister-in-law, Pamela K. Williams; nephew, Michael Fortner and niece, Susan Fortner.

Steve is survived by his wife Vickie Lynn (Gibbons} Fortner; daughter, Kelly Fortner Kidwell (David), of Deltona, Florida; son, Todd Russell Fortner of Slidell, LA; daughter, Stacy Ann Noonan Picayune, Minnesota; son, William Martin Agles (Jennifer) Granite City Illinois; son, Joseph Vincent Agles (Emily) Smithton, Illinois; three sisters, Ann Faye Mandl and Glenda Raye Skidis both of Belleville, Illinois, and Avis Gerine Siber (Vernon) of Ocala, Florida; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the country.

Upon graduation from Cahokia, Illinois, High School he went to school to become an E & R Mechanics (electrician) for McDonnell Aircraft Corporation. While employed there he helped build the electrical assembly of the 1st Space Craft to orbit the earth carrying Astronaut John Glen.

After leaving McDonnell Mr. Fortner had a long career in the Insurance Industry starting at an entry level Claims Position raising to a Home Office Management Position. During his career he worked several major storms i e Hurricane Camilla, 1969. Gulfport, Minnesota, along with numerous large fire losses both residential and commercial.

During his career, he continued his education completing Insurance and Law related Courses. He received several Awards related to Arson Investigations he conducted as well as peer recognition.

During retirement Steve devoted his time to the Cottage Hills, Illinois, VFW Post 7678 serving as both Assistant Club Manager and Club Manager; as well as President of the Men's Auxiliary. He loved to travel, visiting with family and friends, cooking, checking the freezing point of Vodka and playing golf.

Steve's final request for funeral arrangements was to have a celebration of life.

On Oct. 24, 2020, there will be a celebration of life in his honor from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be at the Cottage Hills VFW, 121 S. Williams Street, Cottage Hills.

