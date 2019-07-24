NOVOSEL
GLEN CARBON — Steve Novosel, 83, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Madison and Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, July 28 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com