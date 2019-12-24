HARTFORD — Jeffrey Steven Rodgers, 58, of Hartford, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He married the love of his life, Brenda Kay (Hickman) Rodgers on Sept. 29, 1979 in Collinsville, Illinois, and she survives.

He was the owner and operator of Steve's Painting. Steve had a passion for music, was an avid fan of classic rock, playing the guitar and riding his Harley.

In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, he is survived by a daughter; four grandchildren; eight siblings; many nieces and nephews; also, other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cherished son, Gary Lee Rodgers.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, Illinois, on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.