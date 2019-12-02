Steve Wedding

GODFREY — Phillip "Steve" Wedding, 69, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Steve was born Feb. 5, 1950 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Phillip and Barbara (Norman) Wedding.

On Sept. 6, 1968 he married Janice Steiger and she survives. He was a Master Captain who began his career at Norman Brothers, Inc and retired from American Commercial Barge Lines.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Steve is survived by his daughters, Lori Wedding of St. Peters, Missouri, Stephanie Whitmore (Cullen) of Troy, Illinois, and Rachel Wedding (SSG Michael Etheridge) of Vicenza, Italy; grandchildren, Casey Anne, Jacob, Daniel, and Vivienne; great grandchildren, Allison and Donald; also, his siblings, Collie Wedding (Debbie) of Godfrey, Illinois, Zoe Clyde (Mark) of Jerseyville, Illinois, Ted Wedding (Karen) of Alton, and Adam Wedding (Angel) of Springfield, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Prior to his illness, Steve enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, Nascar, Classic Westerns, vacationing in the Ozarks, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Per Steve's wishes, he will be cremated and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seaman's Church Institute (seamanschurch.org) or a . Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
