Steven Brenegan
1946 - 2020
GODFREY — Steven E. Brenegan, 74, died at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Care in Alton, Illinois. Born Feb. 20, 1946 in LaCrosse Wisconsin, he was the son of Allan and Betty (Jefson) Brenegan. On June 1, 1966, he married the love of his life, Diane Hauge in Belmond, Iowa. She survives. Steve has two daughters, Tori Bunse of Godfrey, Illinois, and Heather Corbitt (David) of Swansea, Illinois; three grandchildren, Teryn Brenegan, Nicholas Brenegan, and Claire Bunse;. two great grandchildren, Carter Brenegan, and Kamdyn Brenegan; a brother, Michael Brenegan (Gail) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and sister, Debra Sieger (Robert) of Madison, Wisconsin; Steve also has multiple nieces and nephews all over the country. Steve was an avid golfer and said he was mistaken for Jack Nicholaus on occasion. He enjoyed numerous Cardinal Baseball Games including a World Series win! Steve tended a beautiful flower garden at the instruction of wife Diane, and won the Pride Award one year. Steve had a love for working with individuals with disabilities devoting 50 years to his profession. He was the Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Challenge Unlimited in Alton. He was faithful member of The River Church. Steve never met a stranger. It was not uncommon on a family vacation for Steve to run into an old friend or make a new one. In lieu of flowers, friends of Steve may donate to the Dream Center at The River Church, Alton, on Wednesday, May 13, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., friends are invited to a drive-thru visitation at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. On Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m. immediate family will gather for a graveside service at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Friends are invited to line their cars alongside the gravesite. This fall, the family is planning a golf outing in celebration of Steve's life. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Valhalla Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom
Friend
