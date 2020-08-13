1/1
Steven Lesemann
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
DORSEY — Steven H. Lesemann, 62, of Dorsey, Illinois, died at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:10 p.m.

He was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Highland, Illinois, to Herbert Lesemann, Jr. & JoAnn (Heuer) Lesemann. He was retired as a civil engineer for Madison County and a farmer.

Steven was a member of the Dorsey Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Lesemann of Dorsey; nieces and nephews, Kelly Lesemann, Hannah Lesemann, Julann Scheibal, and Jace Scheibal; great nephew and great niece, Remington and Ruby; sister, Sheryl Scheibal of Edwardsville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Karen Sue Lesemann of Carrollton, Illinois; and his hunting dogs, Max and Marley.

Steven was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Stuart Lesemann.

Friends may call on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7183 Renken Road, Dorsey, 62021 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Memorial services will be on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7183 Renken Road, Dorsey, 62021at 6:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Dorsey, or Donor's Choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:30 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
AUG
14
Memorial service
06:30 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - BUNKER HILL
875 S. Washington Street
Bunker Hill, IL 62014
618-585-3266
