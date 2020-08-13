DORSEY — Steven H. Lesemann, 62, of Dorsey, Illinois, died at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:10 p.m.

He was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Highland, Illinois, to Herbert Lesemann, Jr. & JoAnn (Heuer) Lesemann. He was retired as a civil engineer for Madison County and a farmer.

Steven was a member of the Dorsey Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Lesemann of Dorsey; nieces and nephews, Kelly Lesemann, Hannah Lesemann, Julann Scheibal, and Jace Scheibal; great nephew and great niece, Remington and Ruby; sister, Sheryl Scheibal of Edwardsville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Karen Sue Lesemann of Carrollton, Illinois; and his hunting dogs, Max and Marley.

Steven was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Stuart Lesemann.

Friends may call on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7183 Renken Road, Dorsey, 62021 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Memorial services will be on Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7183 Renken Road, Dorsey, 62021at 6:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Dorsey, or Donor's Choice.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.