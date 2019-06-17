STEVEN SQUIRES

ALTON — Steven Duane Squires, 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Alton, Illinois.

He was born in Roxana, Illinois on March 8, 1956 to Howard P. Squires and Yvonne R. Norris, both preceded him in death.

Steven was a graduate of Alton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He then went to work for A.O. Smith manufacturing water heaters. He was also an over the road truck driver. He was active in the NRA and was a member of the Alton Eagles Lodge 254. He enjoyed working on cars and watching NHRA racing and loved the outdoors, camping and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Patrick (Kelli) Squires of Alton, and Melissa Hampsey of Grafton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Koby Squires, Kaitlyn Squires, Raelee Kimbro, Jacob Kimbro, Madison Hampsey and Jameson Hampsey; three brothers, Kevin Squires of Virginia, Scott Squires of Grafton, Billy (Angela) Davis of Alton; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a step father, Billy C. Davis; a brother Brian C. Davis and a sister Carla Grammer.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, with Rev. Tom Rayburn officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The National Rifle Association or The .

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com