Steven Varble
1957 - 2020
ALTON — Steven Eugene Varble, 63, died at 10:08 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in Alton, Illinois. Born March 22, 1957 in Alton, he was the son of Leo Jerome "Pete" and Ida Christine (Rushing) Varble.

He retired in 2010 as a foreman for Olin Brass.

On Dec. 7, 1979 he married the former Barbara J. Massalone in Edwardsville, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Brandie Hughson of Bethalto, Illinois, and Kristin Kuehnel (Seth) of Jerseyville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Noah, Will and Dylan Kuehnel and Sylvia Hughson; one brother, Jerry Varble (Kay) of Brighton, Illinois; and one sister, Linda stump (Jim) of Kansas.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Varble.

Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to NILO Farms in Brighton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
