Steven Velloff
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Steven Vlado Velloff, age 86, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born of Bulgarian-Macedonian descent on Jan. 28, 1934 in Alton, the son of Vlado (John) and Elsie (nee Gross) Velloff. Steven's educational career spanned 40 years with Riverview Gardens High School as a History Teacher and Audio-Visual Director. He was well known and loved by his students and fellow teachers. He enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with others and had an extensive library of Christian books and resources, that he donated to the Prison Ministry. Steve and Kathy loved to travel the world, and spend time in the yard planting and landscaping. They also have three pugs that are very dear to their hearts. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and had the desire to make sure they knew Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. His humor and smile will not be forgotten. He is the beloved husband of Kathy Velloff (nee Moore); dear father of Laura Rodgers, Mark (wife, Tina) Velloff and Amy (husband, Tim) Samples; loving grandfather of Alex Rodgers, Krysten Velloff, Josh Velloff, Amber Samples and Hannah Samples; stepfather of Haden (wife, Stephanie) Huffaker; grandfather to Logan, Violet, Massimo, Oliver and Lincoln Huffaker; brother-in-law to Charles Hartwell and Kittianne Velloff; and other extended family and many friends. Steven was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie; a granddaughter, Amelia Rodgers-Collins; a sister Nicolene "Niki" Hartwell; and a brother Gene Velloff. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service is planned at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey on May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lafayette Church of Christ in Ballwin or Samaritans Purse. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Valhalla Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
Enjoyed knowing Steve as a student and coworker. Many, many great conversations! RIP Steve
Mike Walters
Coworker
Mr. Velloff was my favorite teacher. I had my Junior year for American History he was the best.

Doug Stevens
Riverview Gardens High School Class of 1986
Doug Stevens
Student
May he Rest In Peace with Christ our Lord.
Ann Loureiro
Coworker
Cherish those special memories that you all had with your Dad. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Mike and Terrie Perry
Terrie Perry
Family
Steven was a teacher with an wide breadth of knowledge who shared it freely with a loving attitude. Our conversations covered a myriad topics and I always looked forward to his visits along with the love of his life Kathy. I will always remember him surreptitiously tried to enlist my aid in a futile attempt to persuade Kathy to buy a huge house in southern Illinois. He was in tremendous pain and was swearing he would handle all the upkeep and yard work! I said thats a lot of work and you are already unable to walk into the clinic......his response was, She doesnt know that! Suuuuure. Youre free now untethered in a body of flesh, fly free Steven and suffer no more. Rest well your life will be celebrated by those that were honored to know you. Peace. Denzel and Darla Jines.
Denzel and Darla Jines
Friend
So sorry to hear this. Steve was such a wonderful man! He always had a smile on his face. Youve touch many hearts and will be missed, Steve.
Cathy Knisley
Coworker
Kathy and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. As You mentioned, he was a true believer of our Lord, so you know where he is!
Sandra Smith
Family
Kathy so sorry for your loss
Pat Hundelt
Coworker
Miss your kindness!!!
Linda Bell
Coworker
To my dear grieving cousin and family. Although I never really knew Steve very well, I know he had to be a wonderful person because I know how wonderful you are. My prayers are with you all as you move forward o life without your loved one.
Love you
Your cousin Pat
Pat Spikes
Family
Very nice tribute to Steve's life passions. Our hearts are with you, Kathy and family.
Mike & Carla Sippel
Mike & Carla Sippel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved