ALTON — Steven Vlado Velloff, age 86, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born of Bulgarian-Macedonian descent on Jan. 28, 1934 in Alton, the son of Vlado (John) and Elsie (nee Gross) Velloff. Steven's educational career spanned 40 years with Riverview Gardens High School as a History Teacher and Audio-Visual Director. He was well known and loved by his students and fellow teachers. He enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with others and had an extensive library of Christian books and resources, that he donated to the Prison Ministry. Steve and Kathy loved to travel the world, and spend time in the yard planting and landscaping. They also have three pugs that are very dear to their hearts. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and had the desire to make sure they knew Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. His humor and smile will not be forgotten. He is the beloved husband of Kathy Velloff (nee Moore); dear father of Laura Rodgers, Mark (wife, Tina) Velloff and Amy (husband, Tim) Samples; loving grandfather of Alex Rodgers, Krysten Velloff, Josh Velloff, Amber Samples and Hannah Samples; stepfather of Haden (wife, Stephanie) Huffaker; grandfather to Logan, Violet, Massimo, Oliver and Lincoln Huffaker; brother-in-law to Charles Hartwell and Kittianne Velloff; and other extended family and many friends. Steven was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie; a granddaughter, Amelia Rodgers-Collins; a sister Nicolene "Niki" Hartwell; and a brother Gene Velloff. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service is planned at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey on May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lafayette Church of Christ in Ballwin or Samaritans Purse. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.