Steven was a teacher with an wide breadth of knowledge who shared it freely with a loving attitude. Our conversations covered a myriad topics and I always looked forward to his visits along with the love of his life Kathy. I will always remember him surreptitiously tried to enlist my aid in a futile attempt to persuade Kathy to buy a huge house in southern Illinois. He was in tremendous pain and was swearing he would handle all the upkeep and yard work! I said thats a lot of work and you are already unable to walk into the clinic......his response was, She doesnt know that! Suuuuure. Youre free now untethered in a body of flesh, fly free Steven and suffer no more. Rest well your life will be celebrated by those that were honored to know you. Peace. Denzel and Darla Jines.

