Steven Walter

GODFREY — Steven Alan Walter, 63, died at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born July 9, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Vince (Diane) Walter of Godfrey, Illinois, and the late Janet (nee: Spaet) Beaudry.

Along with his father and step-mother; Steven is survived by two brothers, Keith (Karen) Walter of Omaha, Nebraska, and Greg (Terri) Walter of Highland, Illinois; and a sister, Lori (Bryan) Brittain of Lago Vista, Texas.

Along with his mother; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Pius Walter in infancy and Michael Walter.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
