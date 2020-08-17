Steven Walter

GODFREY — Steven Alan Walter, 63, died at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born July 9, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Vince (Diane) Walter of Godfrey, Illinois, and the late Janet (nee: Spaet) Beaudry.

Along with his father and step-mother; Steven is survived by two brothers, Keith (Karen) Walter of Omaha, Nebraska, and Greg (Terri) Walter of Highland, Illinois; and a sister, Lori (Bryan) Brittain of Lago Vista, Texas.

Along with his mother; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Pius Walter in infancy and Michael Walter.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

