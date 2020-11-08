1/1
Sue Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Sue A. Bryant, 66, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey.

Born June 22, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marjory L. (Hand) Bryant of Godfrey and the late Robert J. Bryant. She was a member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church and currently attending Bethalto Presbyterian Church. Sue graduated from MacMurray College and Sanford Brown Business College. She retired as a court clerk for the St. Louis County Court System and worked part-time for H & R Block preparing taxes. Sue enjoyed penguins, reading books and most importantly spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Along with her mother she is survived by two sisters, Joy Lyn Bryant of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Bobbi Jo Wray (Jerry) of Godfrey; and one brother, Robert J. Bryant II of Godfrey. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Sara Wolf (Jared) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Kayla Wray of Godfrey, Shaine Bryant of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Zachary Bryant of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Jordan Bryant of Godfrey, a great niece, Thea Wolf and a great nephew, Jace Wolf.

A drive-through visitation will be 4-6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jerry Wray will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Presbyterian Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved