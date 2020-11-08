GODFREY — Sue A. Bryant, 66, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey.

Born June 22, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marjory L. (Hand) Bryant of Godfrey and the late Robert J. Bryant. She was a member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church and currently attending Bethalto Presbyterian Church. Sue graduated from MacMurray College and Sanford Brown Business College. She retired as a court clerk for the St. Louis County Court System and worked part-time for H & R Block preparing taxes. Sue enjoyed penguins, reading books and most importantly spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Along with her mother she is survived by two sisters, Joy Lyn Bryant of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Bobbi Jo Wray (Jerry) of Godfrey; and one brother, Robert J. Bryant II of Godfrey. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Sara Wolf (Jared) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Kayla Wray of Godfrey, Shaine Bryant of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Zachary Bryant of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Jordan Bryant of Godfrey, a great niece, Thea Wolf and a great nephew, Jace Wolf.

A drive-through visitation will be 4-6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jerry Wray will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Presbyterian Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.