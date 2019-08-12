SUE GIMLIN

JERSEYVILLE — Elva M. "Sue" Gimlin, 84, died suddenly at 11:22 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born in Calhoun County on April 13, 1935, and throughout her life held various occupations. In her younger years, she worked at the Owens-Illinois Glass factory in Alton, Illinois and then tended bar for a few area establishments, including The Diner in Jerseyville and the Hide-A-Way in Nutwood. She eventually retired from the laundry department at Beverly Farms in Godfrey.

A member of the Catholic faith, she was formerly married to Franklin Gimlin Sr., and together they were the parents of five children.

Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Diane and Robert Benner of Delhi, Franklin and Ruth Gimlin Jr. of Fieldon, Janice and Jack Shook of Grafton, and William Gimlin of Fieldon; 19 Grandchildren; 37 Great Grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; three sisters, Florence Clayton of Kansas City, Missouri, Mary Gaston, and Ann Towell of Grafton, Illinois; two step sisters, Sondra Turner of Nebo and Donna Stelbrink of Mozier; and two step brothers, Clarence "Junior" Gates of Alton and Robert Gates of Florida.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Alice Gimlin on Nov. 12, 2012; a sister, Elzada Twichell; a brother, Arthur Sutton; and two step brothers, John Gates and Phillip Gates.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 until time of funeral services at 12 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor and Dennis Hill will officiate.

Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to her family to assist in the placement of a monument for Sue at the cemetery.

