WOOD RIVER — Sue Ann Nobbe, 75, passed away 11:54 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Illinois.

Born Nov. 14, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert V. and Alice (Burns) Dustman.

Sue Ann had worked as a registered nurse for St. Joseph Hospital, Wood River, Illinois, Township Hospital, Dr. Albi and Illini Medical Group for many years before retiring.

On Sept. 10, 1966 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Kenneth Nobbe. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Chris (Michelle) Nobbe of O'Fallon, Missouri; grandchildren, Shayna and Gavin Nobbe; brothers, Bob (Pat) Dustman of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Rick (Judy) Dustman of Edwardsville; and sister, Ginger (Jim) Gornall of Wood River.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, Pastor David Schultz will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.