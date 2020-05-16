EAST ALTON — Mar Sue Sherman , 82, of East Alton, Illinois, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Ralph Virgil and Geneva Bernice (Gregory) Gibson. A graduate of Jonesboro High School and Lewis and Clark Community College, she was a mother and she assisted in the running of Sherman's Pool Service. She was a member of P.E.O. and Junior Women's Club. Sue was an avid reader, extensive traveler, loved to assist friends with interior decorating, and knew how to make an everyday event a special occasion. Survivors include her son, William Sherman of East Alton; a daughter, Suzanne Sever (USAF TSgt Todd) of East Alton; a sister, Kathy Peyton of Rolla, Missouri; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Sherman and son John R. Sherman Jr. A graveside service only will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Jonesboro Memorial Park, with the Rev. Judith Lincoln officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend, following all current social distancing rules. Please bring your own chair, if one is needed. A memorial service will be held locally when allowed. Donations and memorial gifts may be sent to P.E.O. Chapter FC-JE. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of local arrangements.



