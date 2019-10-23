ALTON — Susan Elizabeth Butler, daughter of Esther Hand Losch and Joseph Losch, was born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 11, 1948. She departed this life at her residence in Belleview, Missouri, on Oct. 17, 2019, at the age of 71.

On Aug. 2, 1968 in Alton. Susan was united in marriage to George Richard "Dick" Butler and to this union four children were born. Susan was a devout member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Lesterville, Missouri, and the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton and was very strong in her faith. She was an avid quilter having won several awards, and she was a member and former President of the Heartland Quilt Guild. Susan also loved her work. She was a retired Doctor's Assistant and worked at Alton Children's Clinic for over 20 years.

Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Richey; her brother Frank Losch; and her parents Joe and Esther Losch, all of Alton.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dick Butler of Belleview; four children Andy Butler of Alton, daughter-in-law Tammy Butler of Alton, Libby Wittman and husband Jason of St. Jacob, Illinois, Katie Butler Simpson of Alton, and Alex Butler and wife Gina of Godfrey, Illinois; seven grandchildren Kelly Butler, Joey Butler, Maxx Butler, Chloe Butler, A.J. Butler, Brody Simpson and Georgia Rose Butler; her sister, Penny Bodine of Jerseyville, Illinois; and her brothers Jim Losch of Alton and Michael Losch of Alton.

Susan lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton on Nov. 2nd at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 33733 State Highway 21, Lesterville, Missouri 63654

Arrangements by McSpadden Funeral Home.