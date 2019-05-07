SUSAN GRAY

ELLENWOOD — Susan Dianne Gray, 66, died at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.

She was Owner-operator of Susan's Beauty Shop in South Roxana retiring in 2003. She then worked at Beverly Farms Group home #1 for several years.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Debbi Gray of Springfield, Missouri, Janice Gray of Wood River, Illinois; three nieces, Betheny, Kharissa, Kyndrea; Three nephews, John, Stephen, Seth; numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was precceded in death by her parents; Jacob Ansell and Helen (Ferrell) Gray, one sister; Karen Smith; two brothers, Laren and Glen Gray, one brother-in-law, David Smith; one niece, Clark Ann Gingrich.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Thursday, May 9 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with Minister Stephen Gray officiating. Burial will take place at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be sent to First Family Church in East Alton, Illinois, where she attended. Condolences may be left at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com