JERSEYVILLE — Susan Kay Nash, 54, died unexpectedly at 8:29 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on July 21, 1965 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, to Benjamin Joseph and Emma Jean (Spurgeon) Kettlewell and grew up in Godfrey, Illinois, graduating with the class of 1983 from Alton High School.

Susan resided in Godfrey for many years prior to relocating to Jerseyville in 2002, where she met and married Clarence Nash on Oct. 31, 2008 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

She began her working career as a Licensed Practical Nurse at D'Adrian Gardens in Godfrey and later for Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville and the Illinois Youth Center in Grafton prior to transitioning to the insurance field, where she had been working as Pre-Auth Coordinator for Aetna Insurance Company for the past 12 years.

Susan could "shop till she dropped"; enjoyed entertaining and hosting her friends, whether it was during the Holidays or a spur of the moment Sunday card game; and spending time with her family, most especially her daughter and grandson, and was eager to begin traveling with her family. In a nutshell, Susan enjoyed the company of others and found enjoyment in simply bringing everyone together.

To know Susan Nash was to have a friend for life. Her true zest for life, her infectious smile and the sound of her laughter will forever be cherished by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Ashli and James "Doug" Crull of Alton; her grandson, Logan, who was her pride and joy; her longtime companion, Clarence Nash of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Debbie and Thomas Clyde Williams of Jerseyville; a brother, Robert Mohan of Las Vegas, Nevada; two nieces, Morgan Williams of Jerseyville and Nichole Russell of Quincy, Illinois; her lifelong friend, Randee Robertson of Corpus Christi, Texas; dear friends, Brad and Jean Taake of Jerseyville; as well as those that made up the "Fab 5", sharing in countless memories with one another, Jean Taake, Monica Schmieder, Pat Norris and Michelle Ewen.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Kettlewell; her mother and step-father, Jean and George "Bud" Auten as well as a brother, George Henry "Butch" Auten.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society.