MORO — Susan Elaine Wright, 63, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 4, 1957 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Herman D. and Oma Lee (Behnen) Winders. She married Noel D. Wright on December 31, 1981 in Bethalto; he passed away on March 30, 2019. Susan was employed as a teacher for 30 years in the Bethalto School District #8 and also many years in Region #3 in special Education, retiring in 2012. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Susan loved to travel, read and spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was survived by her four children and their spouses, Nolan Wright (Shana) of Bethalto, Illinois, Erin Peebles (John) of Bethalto, Illinois, Matt Wright (Melanie) of New Burnside, Illinois, and Tonya Johnson (Larry) of Harrisburg, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron (Ayshia), J.D. (Shelby), Alex, Chloe, Conner, Maelene, Henry, Caelynn, Camdyn, and Isaac; one great-grandchild, Wesley; and two sisters and their spouses, Barbara Kay Wonnacott (Steven) of Belleville and Carol Jean Ingram (Joseph) Bend, Oregon. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church and or the Zion School. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 3 to May 4, 2020.