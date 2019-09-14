ALTON — Susan Kay (Chappell) Yost, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, to George and Lorine Chappell. Susan graduated from Alton High School and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She worked for Venture until she retired in 1997. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing games with her family and friends.

She married Larry Yost on June 27, 1959 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton; he survives. They had five children.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Paul (Jenny) Yost; three daughters, Christine Yost (Kevin Sidrow), Mary (Dan) McArthur, and Tracy Walls (Eric Ramsey), 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley (Earl) Schmidt, Millie (Bill) Malson, and Sandy Vail; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Chappell; two sisters, Imogene Watson and Ruth Fowler; and a son, Brian "Bubba" Yost.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 16 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant.

Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the American Diabetes Association.

