PITTSFIELD — Teresa Jean Kappel, 59, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

She was born January 4, 1961, in Pittsfield. She will be missed by her son, Jaylon Orban and one grandson, Joey Orban.

Memorials may be made to Joey Orban to further his education.

Online condolences may be sent at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.