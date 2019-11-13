WOOD RIVER — Suzanne J. (Patton) Newell, 71, passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Born on June 22, 1948, she was the daughter of Mary (White) and Eugene Paul Patton. On July 5, 1996 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Thomas Newell. He survives.

Surviving also are sons Ronald Perrin Jr. and Scott Perrin, both of Wood River, Illinois; brothers Stephen (Jan) Patton of Bethalto, Illinois and Joseph (Amy) Patton of Wood River; half-brother Larry (Jan) Eubanks of Wood River; grandchildren Meredith (Dustin) Hoene, Missouri, Jessica Hunt and Zachary Perrin, Texas; great-grandchildren Greyson Hoene, Brayden Hoene and Karsen Hoene; nephew Britt Eubanks; and nieces Stacy (BJ) Hearty, Carolee Eubanks and Shelley(Travis) Norman.

Her parents, a brother, George Patton, and a sister, Nancy Patton, preceded her in death.

A dinner memorial is to held at the Wood River VFW, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m.