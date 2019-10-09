ALTON — Suzanne M. Stewart, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Born May 29, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Edward M. and Anna M. (Kostich) Paynic.

Sue worked as a chef, owning her own restaurants. She also owned and operated her own furniture store in Texas.

She married Rodney E. Stewart in 1978. He survives. Together, she and Rodney traveled to different areas of the country and the world. They also enjoyed trout fishing together.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Rodney Stewart, Jr.; a daughter, Sadia Noureldin; and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Paynic.

Private family services will be held.

