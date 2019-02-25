SYLVESTER COLEY

ALTON — Sylvester Lee Coley was born on Aug. 9, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Mollie Gibson (Hearn) and Marvin Coley.

Sylvester attended St. Louis Public Schools and graduated from Vashon High School. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized on April 12, 1944 at True Light Baptist Church.

Before coming to Alton, he was a lightweight boxer and sang in group in Brooklyn, New York.

Mr. Coley's employment included: 25 years at Pevely Flour Mill, several years at Flying "J" Truck Stop, and a handy man for Habitat for Humanity.

Sylvester Coley transitioned peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 1:18 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by parents; a daughter, Clairetha "Dimple" Baker; two brothers, Arthur and Brian; a special friend, Pearl Miller.

Left to cherish fond memories: Siblings, James C. (Doretha) Hearn in Saginaw, Michigan, Donald Hearn, Ronald Hearn, Thomas Hearn and Melba (James Bond) Hearn all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dorothy (Keith) Howell and James Jones of St. Louis, Missouri; John Patterson of Arkansas; and Mike Webb of Alton, Illinois; a host of grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will convene Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.