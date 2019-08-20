MASCOUTAH — Sylvester Christopher-Michael Stogsdill, 4 months, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on March 24, 2019, in St. Louis, the son of Travis Murphy and Savanah Stogsdill of Mascoutah, Illinois. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents David and Theresa Stogsdill of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Jenny and Christopher Williams of South Roxana; his maternal great-grandparents Linda Acup of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Bill and Phyllis Stogsdill of Excelsior Springs; and many aunts, uncles and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Harper Amelia-Marie Murphy, and his maternal great-grandparents, James and Mary Mawhee.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.

