BRIGHTTON — Sylvester Edward Taylor, 77, died at 12:53 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Jerseyville Community Hospital. He was born July 3, 1942 in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of the late Sylvester A. and Agnes M. (Cleary) Taylor.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was part of the Honor guard for Presidents Kennedy and Eisenhower. He was a self-employed carpenter owning Taylor's Woodworking.

Surviving are three brothers, Dennis Taylor (Sara) of Brighton, Illinois, Kermit Taylor (Laurie) of Wood River, Illinois, and Donald Taylor of Alton, Illinois; and seven sisters, Marjie Levi (Bill) of North Carolina, Linda Domini (Bob) of Georgia, Connie Fink (David) of Alton, Ruth Kalt (Robert) of Indiana, Barbara Taylor of Carlinville, Illinois, Lori Beilsmith (Chris) of Brighton and Dawn Morgan (Mike) of Wood River, Illinois; two sister in laws, Faye Taylor of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Robin Taylor of Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Taylor and Kevin Taylor; and one sister, Shirley Jones.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

