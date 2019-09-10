EDWARDSVILLE — Sylvia Dolores (Jones) Killion was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late James William "Willie" and Amelia "Mamie" (Brooks) Jones.

Sylvia was educated in Chicago and began work there as an administrative assistant at the corporate offices of Spiegel. She was introduced to George J. Killion, her future husband, by her brother when the two men were on leave during the Korean War. Sylvia and George were united in Holy Matrimony on May 7, 1957. They were married for 43 years and resided in Alton and Godfrey, Illinois, where they raised six children and welcomed numerous grandchildren before George passed away on March 26, 2004.

Sylvia was employed as an accountant at Olin Corporation in East Alton for 27 years retiring in 1995. She accepted Christ at an early age and exhibited his love through life-long ministry to friends, family and strangers. She was a charter member of Unity Fellowship Church in Godfrey and contributed to its work till her death.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, Sylvia departed this life to be received by our Lord at 3:25 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by family singing hymns and thanking God for her 85 years of life. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Octavius Jones; sister, Dovie Thompson; and son, Kenneth Killion.

Sylvia leaves to cherish precious and lasting memories one son, Michael Killion of Springfield, Missouri; four daughters, Kathleen (Tecumshea) Holmes of Edwardsville, Illinois, Diana (James) Green of St. Louis, Patricia Killion Moreno of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rose (Fredric) Almond of Williamsburg, Virginia; 17 grandchildren, Jason D., Christopher, Jason K., Michael, Jasmine, Alexandria, Machaela, Kimberly, Talia, Jared, Jada, Amber, Keagon, Danielle, Gabriella, Elizabeth and Fredric Jr; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lourdes Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Service with visitation ois n Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Unity Fellowship Church, 1301 W. Delmar, Godfrey with Pastor Charles Burton K. Burton officiating.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.